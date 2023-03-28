Murphy High School alum and former Mississippi State star Mardye McDole has passed away, according to several sources. He was 63.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Murphy High School alum and former Mississippi State star Mardye McDole has passed away, according to several sources. He was 63.

A Pensacola native, McDole was inducted into the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2015.

McDole was a three-time All-SEC receiver for the Bulldogs and is the all-time program leader in catches and yards. He was inducted into the Mississippi State Hall of Fame in 2001 and also became an SEC Legend in 2018.

McDole was then drafted in the second round of the 1981 NFL Draft by the Minnesota Vikings. He’s coached at several Mobile-area schools including Murphy and Shaw High School.