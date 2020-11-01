Mobile Sports Hall of Famer Paul Crane passes away at 76

Crane played high school football at Vigor before attending the University of Alabama, where he won two National Championships.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Former Alabama and New York Jets offensive lineman Paul Crane died Sunday at the age of 76.

News 5 Sports Director Randy Patrick spoke with Crane’s wife Sunday afternoon.

He went on to play seven seasons with the New York Jets, beating the Baltimore Colts in the Super Bowl in 1969.

Crane is a member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame and Mobile Sports Hall of Fame.

