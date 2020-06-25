Mobile Sports Authority to host first event since COVID-19 shutdown

“We have to take extra precautions because there’s a delicate balance of wanting to bring revenue to the city and county but you also want to keep people safe.”

MOBILE, Ala, (WKRG) – “We’re excited to play. Kids have been working and training at home,” said Philip Bryant, commissioner of the Gulf Coast Volleyball Region Association.

For the first time in months, sports tourism returns to the Port City.

“There seemed to be a pent up demand for these teams wanting to play,” said Danny Corte with the Mobile Sports Authority. “We are taking all the precautions that have been recommended by the CDC, the governor and the Mobile Health Department to be as safe as possible.”

More than 70 teams will make their way to the Mobile Convention Center this weekend for the USA Volleyball Gulf Region Championship. It’s a welcome return to the court, and safety will be on the forefront of everyone’s mind.

“With what we do each day to protect the welfare of our athletes, that requires a lot of working together with the Mobile Sports Authority and our Gulf Coast region constituents,” said Bryant.

“This is our first sporting event since early March,” said Corte. “We have to take extra precautions because there’s a delicate balance of wanting to bring revenue to the city and county but you also want to keep people safe.”

It’s been months since Danny Corte and the Mobile Sports Authority have been able to host a youth sports event here in Mobile, and that means lost revenue for many businesses in our area.

“It has affected about 21 of our events, and by our calculations that’s about a $13 million economic impact,” said Corte. “A lot of the events have been rescheduled, a handful have been cancelled, so I won’t say that’s the loss because those events may happen later and some will happen in 2021.”

The hope is that this weekend will kickstart more sports events in our area.

Based on his previous experience, Corte believes sports tourism could provide Mobile with an economic boost during these tough times.

“The sports tourism market is the only segment of the market that grew during the great recession. It grew about 5%-6% a year. Obviously this is different with the pandemic, but we expect from what we’re reading and the research we’ve seen is that sports tourism will come back quicker than other segments,” said Corte.