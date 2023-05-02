MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile softball team has been dominant of late. The Rams are coming off their second straight Southern States Athletic Conference regular season championship and looking for their second tournament title in as many years.

Mobile will begin tournament play Thursday in Decatur. The top-seeded Rams play the winner of No. 4 Stillman and No. 5 Faulkner at 4 p.m. CT.

The Rams ended the regular season with a conference-best 23-5 record, 36-11 overall.

WKRG caught up with Rams head coach Alison Sellers-Cook following Tuesday’s practice. Sellers-Cook is in her sixth season coming off a runner-up finish in the 2022 NAIA Softball World Series.

“I definitely think, you know, we’ve got a lot of key players back from our last year’s team and they have the experience and knowledge of what postseason play looks like,” said Sellers-Cook.

In her tenure, Sellers-Cook has led the Rams to three NAIA Softball World Series and two conference championships (2019, 2022). She is a two-time SSAC Coach of the Year (2019, 2022) with a 192-56 overall record.

“There’s definitely been a tradition of winning here at the University of Mobile, you know, dating back for many, many years,” said Sellers-Cook. “So, that was one thing that I very much enjoyed when I was able to get this job and to, you know, just continue that tradition.”

