MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile International Speedway is set to reopen July 15 after halting races in May, according to a release.

“Alabama’s fasted half mile” has been closed since May 1 while new management led by Eddie Shoemaker, took over.

Opening night on July 15 will feature five divisions of racing.

Pro Late Models Trucks Sportsman Pure Stocks Legacy Stocks

“We still have a lot of work to do but our team is really coming together,” said new MIS Promoter Eddie Shoemaker. “We know our fans are ready to see cars on the track and we are trying to get them what they want as fast as we can.”

With new management comes more changes. Hoosier Tires is set to become the new tire for the Speedway and drivers will use Sunoco Race Fuel for the rest of the 2023 season. The rules will remain the same.

“We had several tough decisions to make that affected our racers and we are trying to look towards the future with the changes we are making,” offered Shoemaker. “The rest of the schedule is coming together and we will get those dates out as soon as we get them sorted out.”

MIS has operated since 1965 making it one of the oldest operating short tracks in the country, according to the release.