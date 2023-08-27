MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The return to racing this summer was a huge hit at the Mobile International Speedway. The track hosted the season finale on Saturday after a strong rebound in mid-July. The program featured multiple divisions including the Crown Stocks, Pure Stocks, Outlaws, Trucks and the Modifieds of Mayhem.

Track officials say they are “overwhelmed by the support” the M.I.S. has received since the re-opening on July 15th. The pits and the stands have been packed each week of racing with several special events including a “Back to School Kids Night” earlier this summer.

Saturday’s winners:

Late Models: Gavin Graham

Outlaws: Derrick Griffin (second straight victory)

Trucks: Steven Davis

Modifieds of Mayhem: Cody Stickler

Sportsman: James Patrick (second straight victory)

[Race results and contributions courtesy: Tommy Praytor]