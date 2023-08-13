MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – For the third time this summer, Mobile International Speedway hosted a full slate of racing. Local kids got a special treat at the track hosted its “Back to School Night.”

Before the competitive racing started, kids were able to stand on the track, take a few laps in the cars and meet the crews. In addition, the track had a bounce house for extra fun for free.

WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli served as the grand marshal and waved the famous green flag to start the first race. Multiple divisions returned to action on Saturday. The race winners are listed below (list will be updated as results are confirmed):

Crown Stocks: Adam Salter

Pure Stocks: Robert Loper

Sportsman: James Patrick

Trucks: Treyce Capers

Pro Late Models: Hunter Robbins

Race winners were awarded with a special “school bus” trophy in honor of the special night.