MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Thursday marked opening day for Major League Baseball and a pair of players with Gulf Coast ties shined for their teams.

Former McGill-Toolen star Bubba Thompson of the Texas Rangers and South Alabama graduate Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals represented the Port City in front of a national audience. Faith Academy’s Josh Donaldson scored a run in the New York Yankees win.

Bubba Thompson

The 2017 first-round pick started in center field for the Rangers and provided the first home run robbery of the 2023 season in the top of the eighth inning. Thompson was 0-for-2 from the plate.

The Rangers beat the reigning National League champion Philadelphia Phillies 11-7. Thompson and the Rangers are back in action Saturday, April 1. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m..

Brendan Donovan

The former South Alabama Jaguar star continued to build off his stellar rookie season going 3-for-6 scoring three runs and two RBIs. The second baseman also blasted a two-run homerun in the bottom of the fourth inning.

The Cardinals fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9. Donovan and the Cardinals are back in action Saturday, April 1. First pitch is set for 1:15 p.m..

Josh Donaldson

Faith Academy’s Josh Donaldson went 1-for-4 with one run scored for the New York Yankees Thursday. The Yankees beat the San Francisco Giants 5-0.