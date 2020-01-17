Mel Showers to be inducted as member of 2020 Wildcat Sports Hall of Fame

Mel Showers was a co-captain on Bishop State basketball's 1968 Southern Division Basketball Championship team.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Friday night in downtown Mobile, Bishop State Community College will hold their 2020 Wildcat Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Among those being honored is former WKRG anchor Mel Showers.

Showers was a star for Bishop State’s basketball team, scoring 28 points in the 1968 Southern Division Championship Game, leading the Wildcats to the title.

The rest of the 2020 Wildcat Sports Hall of Fame class is listed below:

Ronald Crimes – Bishop State baksetball

Olymphiane Johnson – Bishop State softball

Robert Parker – Bishop State scorekeeper and announcer

Charles Smith – Bishop State basketball

Louise Thrower – Bishop State dance and cheerleading instructor

Elston Turner – Bishop State women’s basketball coach

Darrell Walton – Bishop State basketball

The Bishop State 1998-99 women’s basketball team will also be honored. The 1998-99 team was AJCC D-1 Conference Champions, finishing the year with an overall record of 22-8.