MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The ongoing pay dispute between the Alabama High School Athletic Association and local high school baseball umpires has seemingly been resolved two weeks into the season.

Mobile County Public Schools called a special board meeting to approve a contract with Southern Alabama Baseball Umpire Association, the long-standing group serving south Alabama, who agreed to work games for $80 per game, the rate set by the state.

MCPSS board member Johnny Hatcher, who WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli spoke with a few weeks ago, re-emphasized this week that the ongoing dispute was an issue impacting schools statewide due to the AHSAA.

“It’s the same contract that we have signed with them in the past,” said Hatcher. “Again, it was nothing to do with Mobile County Schools. This was a state wide issue and the AHSAA are the ones that didn’t want to pay the money, not us. We [MCPSS] believe in our umpires. We wanted to pay the more money, but we can’t because if we do, we are sanctioned by that organization.”

Earlier this month, WKRG reported umpires were demanding more money to umpire high school games. Umpires asked for a pay raise of $10 dollar per game, plus an additional $15 dollars for travel last Fall. The AHSAA responded a day later.

Thursday, Feb. 16 marked opening day for much of the Gulf Coast. Baldwin County games started on time and without problem. Mobile County games were delayed a day due to severe weather.

A day later on Friday, Feb. 17, both Baldwin County Schools and MCPSS sent letters to parents and released statements to WKRG. Both schools systems told WKRG there was a chance several games that following weekend (Feb. 18-20) could be rescheduled due to not having enough umpires. In total, at least 12 games in the area were canceled or postponed due to the umpire pay dispute.