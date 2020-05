LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MAY 29: In this handout image provide by UFC, Brok Weaver poses on the scale during the UFC weigh-in at UFC APEX on May 29, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Brok Weaver took on Roosevelt Roberts in a lightweight bout Saturday night.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Roosevelt Roberts defeated McIntosh native Brok Weaver Saturday night in the UFC Octogon.

Roberts submitted Weaver with a rear naked choke in the second round of their lightweight fight.

Weaver won his previous UFC fight after his competitor was disqualified.

The 28-year-old’s professional MMA record now stands at 15-5-0.