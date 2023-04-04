MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen High School boy’s basketball exceeded expectations this year with a trip to the Class 6A Final Four. The Yellow Jackets were led by senior guard Bennett Russ, who powered through a torn labrum in his hip.

The first-team All-State selection helped the Yellow Jackets to a 29-7 record and a second consecutive Final Four appearance.

Bennett is the youngest of four brothers in the Russ family, who have become a household name in high school basketball along the Gulf Coast.

Matthew, Stephen and Cooper also played for the Yellow Jackets basketball program, which has reached the Final Four four times in the last eight seasons.

A co-captain this year, Bennett was diagnosed with Femorol Acetabular Impingement (FAI), also known as hip impingement, in August 2022. This causes pain and damage to the joint. A MRI revealed Bennett had a torn labrum, which requires surgery.

“His leadership, even before the varsity level,” said McGill-Toolen head coach Phillip Murphy. “With that group he is graduating with this year, he’s been instrumental in that group. Like I said, his leadership has been very good. This year, he took it to a new level.”

After several weeks and conversations, the Russ family decided to postpone the surgery so Bennett could play his final season at McGill-Toolen.

“It was very hard,” said Bennett’s mother, Kelly. “I asked him, ‘do you think you could do this, like if you don’t think you can, you don’t have to play the season.’ Don’t do it for us, or his grandparents or his brothers. I mean, he needed to make the decision.”

“A lot of tightness in my hip and in my groin,” said Russ. “I originally thought it was just my hip flexor, but sooner or later, we went to the doctor and got an X-ray.”

With consistent rehabilitation and the help of the Yellow Jackets training staff, Bennett averaged 17 points per game.

“Being the fourth [brother], I have known the Russ family for a long time and I knew he was plenty stubborn enough that he was going to give it a try,” said McGill-Toolen trainer, Gary Zakutney. “There was never a doubt in my mind what his decision was going to be.”

“We kind of just came together with the doctor and like asked ‘Is this something he wants to do? Is this something he wants to persevere through and ultimately it was. He had a phenomenal season,” said Yellow Jackets trainer, Kelly Vinson.

Bennett is scheduled to have surgery June 1. The Russ family hopes his story will bring awareness to FAI and help inspire other young athletes.

“It seems to be becoming more common of any injury in youth sports,” said Bennett’s father, Robin. “At such a young age, young boys and girls are stressing their bodies and that’s likely what he did.”

“Teammates all knew that he had the hip issue and you’d see them sometimes handing him the massage gun on the bench during games,” said Kelly Russ. “You know, he’d come out and they knew. It was great to see. It was a great season. It was a great ending to our four boys at McGill.”

Full list of 2022-23 awards:

Gulf Coast Holiday Classic – All Tournament Team

Mobile Optimist Club Player of the Week

AHSAA Area Basketball All-Tournament MVP

AHSAA Regional Basketball All-Tournament Team

Class 6A All-State Tournament Team

2023 ASAW All-State Boys Basketball First Team

2023 AL.com All-Coastal Alabama Boys Basketball First Team

Lagniappe All-Area Basketball First Team

Bennett also earned a 4.0 GPA and was named to the President’s List, Roll of Excellence and Roll of Honor.