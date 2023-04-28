MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen senior Aiden Janowski made history Friday becoming the first male athlete from Mobile County to sign a volleyball scholarship.

Janowski signed with Life University, an NAIA-affiliated college Marietta, Ga. He is an outside hitter and plays both club volleyball locally and beach volleyball.

WKRG caught up with Janowski at the Mobile Convention Center as he competes in the USA Volleyball Gulf Coast Regional (GCR) Championship Tournament. He credits his dad for getting him into volleyball.

“The main thing that got me into the sport is my dad,” Janowski told WKRG. “He started playing in college and he brought me out all the time when I was little. I started playing in about fifth grade for our club team.”

Janowski continued saying how “fun” and “competitive” volleyball is.

“I really just love the sport,” added Janowski. “I feel really accomplished, really excited. I’m glad I could be the first.”