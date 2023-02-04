MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A pair of McGill-Toolen Catholic High School alumni were honored Friday morning. Troy linebacker Carlton Martial and Maryland defensive back Jakorian Bennett are representing the Yellow Jackets in this year’s Senior Bowl.

Dallas Cowboys’ Jalen Tolbert, former teammate of the pair, was also back in his hometown for the ceremony. Former NFL running back Ito Smith and William Carroll, now a Mobile County Councilmen, joined in for the celebration. Carroll, Smith and Tolbert all participated in the Senior Bowl.

Tolbert is supporting his former teammates and caught up with WKRG News 5 Sports Director Simone Eli during the ceremony.

“Just being able to come out, prepare and practice against the best of the best and show your strengths and make your weaknesses better,” said Tolbert. “I think it’s a special game and to allow Jakorian and Carlton to be able to rise their stock and be able to do whatever they want to do as far as taking their game to the next level.”

Ito Smith, William Carroll, Carlton Martial, Jakorian Bennett and Jalen Tolbert pose for a photo during the ceremony.

Carlton Martial and Jakorian Bennett honored Friday morning at McGill-Toolen High School

Jakorian Bennett and Carlton Martial pose for a photo following Tuesday’s Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium

Former Yellow Jackets head coach and current Troy University assistant football coach Caleb Ross also spoke with Eli during the ceremony.

Ross coached Martial, Bennett, Tolbert and Texas Rangers’ Bubba Thompson to a state championship in 2016.

Ross told Eli it has been very special to watch Martial through the years, particularly in becoming the FBS all-time leading tackler.

“This guy [Martial] continues to make me and everybody around him look like really good coaches and people,” said Ross. “It’s been really special to watch him break the record. It’s funny, when he broke the record this year and I was up in the booth on gameday, I literally had a tear coming out of my eye and I was like ‘you all don’t understand, I saw it in the beginning. I was there when it first got started’ so I am really proud of him.”

The 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl game is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4 at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The game will be aired on NFL Network.

Martial will not play in the game due to a back injury. Bennett is No. 4 on the National Team.