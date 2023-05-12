MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — McGill-Toolen High School alum Karen Mayson Bahnsen will be inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in Birmingham Saturday. The banquet and ceremony will be held at the Sheraton Birmingham Hotel.

The Mobile native was inducted into the Women’s Golf Coaches Hall of Fame in 2009 and the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame in 2015. She joins her late mother, June Buckholtz Mayson in the Mobile Sports Hall of Fame.

“It means so much to me, it really does,” said Bahnsen. “You know, early on I was doing college athletics before women were included in the NCAA and then I transitioned into that NCAA because we were AIAW.”

During her All-American high school days, she led the Yellow Jackets to two state titles. During the 1979 season, Bahnsen won the state individual championship and the National High School Tournament.

Bahnsen was the first female golfer to earn an athletic scholarship at Louisiana State University. She played from 1980-83 before starting her coaching career with the Lady Tigers. She was the head coach from 1985 to 2018. During her years as head coach, her teams won 28 team titles and 28 individual titles.

“To be a part of that first team for LSU and to be part of that program, my whole passion was just to grow the sport and to grow women athletics,” said Bahnsen.

Her teams qualified for the NCAA Tournament Championship 11 times and she won an SEC Championship in 1992.

Full list of inductees:

Karen Mayson Bahnsen – Golf

Karlos Dansby – Football

Roman Harper – Football

Larry Kenon – Basketball

Theo Ratliff – Basketball

Jackie Sherrill – Football – Coaching

Gerald Wallace – Basketball

Roddy White – Football

A biography of all eight inductees can be found here.