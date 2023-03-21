TROY, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile native and former McGill-Toolen star Carlton Martial showcased his skills at Troy’s Pro Day Tuesday afternoon.

The NCAA’s all-time leading tackler at the FBS level went through drills for 29 NFL and CFL teams inside the Trojan’s facility and on the field.

Martial participated in the Senior Bowl, but did not play in the game due to a back injury. He, alongside fellow Yellow Jackets teammate Jakorian Bennett, were honored at their high school during Senior Bowl week. The pair won a state championship in 2016.

Martial spoke to media following his workout. He mentioned how it “feels good” to get back into some football “stuff.”

“You know, coming out here just showcasing our talent,” said Martial. “I know a lot of guys can say their proud of what they put on the field today.”

Martial said NFL teams will get someone who is “all in” that will “do anything for the team.”

“It’s more about, just go out there, give your best effort,” added Martial. “Play the cards that you are dealt.”

Trojan Head Coach Jon Sumrall said the turnout from NFL teams was “tremendous.”

“For our guys to have the opportunity to perform in front of them and showcase their talents and ability is a really special day,” said Sumrall. “Everyone did a great job, and I’m proud of them and their accomplishments. Today is just a piece of the puzzle; the film is what everybody always goes back to. When the moments got big, did you get big too or did you shrink? The football questions are easy to answer for our guys; there is a reason we were 12-2 as a team, and it is because this group working out today is tough-minded, high-character blue-collar guys who love the game and love each other.”

Carlton Martial speaks to media following his workout at Troy Pro Day.

Carlton Martial bench presses in front of 29 NFL teams at Troy’s Pro Day.

Martial’s measurables and times:

5-foot-7

213 pounds

30 inch vertical jump

9’5″ broad jump

20 reps of 225 pound bench press

4.94 second 40-yard dash

4.44 second shuttle drill

Full list of NFL & CFL Teams:

San Francisco 49ers

Seattle Seahawks

Carolina Panthers

Buffalo Bills

Los Angeles Rams

Miami Dolphins

Arizona Cardinals

Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Chargers

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Indianapolis Colts

New England Patriots

Houston Texas

Minnesota Vikings

Baltimore Ravens

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Giants

Green Bay Packers

Denver Broncos

Detroit Lions

Edmonton Elks

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for April 27-29 in Kansas City.