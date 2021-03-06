Louisiana beats South Alabama 79-68, eliminating the Jaguars from the Sun Belt Tournament

The Ragin' Cajuns went on a 15-0 run in the second half to take control of the game.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – South Alabama’s March Madness dreams have come to an end.

Louisiana beat South Alabama 79-68 Saturday night, eliminating the Jaguars from the Sun Belt Tournament.

The Ragin’ Cajuns went on a 15-0 run in the second half to take control of the game. South Alabama struggled to score on Louisiana’s zone defense.

John Pettway led South Alabama with 16 points. Michael Flowers finished with 13 points on 4-14 shooting.

The South Alabama women’s basketball team also lost to Louisiana Saturday afternoon.