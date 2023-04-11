MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local high schools competed in the Mobile County Track & Field Championships at Alma Bryant High School Tuesday.

Class 1A through 5A competed in individual and team events with Mobile Christian boys and girls taking home both team trophies. Satsuma was runner-up for the girls and Vigor earned second for the boys. For full results, visit al.milesplit.com.

Vigor High School’s Jerrian Graham placed first in the 200 meter dash (21.92 seconds) and 100 meter dash (10.69 seconds). WKRG caught up with Graham following his performance.

“Feels great, man,” said Graham. “Last year, I messed up my hamstring in the first meet, so I didn’t really have the best season. But this year, I came back to improve my time and I did it. “

Satsuma High School’s Presleigh Montalvo had an impressive afternoon at Alma Bryant.

“I won the 100 meter, 200 meter, four by one and and long jump,” said Montalvo.

When asked if this is a typical meet for her with all the winning, she told WKRG, “Yes, it is.”

Full list of high schools participating:

B.C. Rain

Chickasaw

Citronelle

Cottage Hill Christian Academy

Faith Academy

LeFlore

Mobile Christian

Satsuma

St. Luke’s Episcopal School

Vigor

Williams

Class 6A and 7A will compete at Alma Bryant High School Wednesday.

List of participating high schools: