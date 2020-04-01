Local minor leaguers dealing with unexpected downtime

“It was shocking, we were about to start the season, and now we’re back home,” said Bubba Thompson.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “I remember being out to eat with my buddies and we saw the stuff about the NBA,” said Blaine Crim.



Blaine Crim and Bubba Thompson are both members of the Texas Rangers farm system. Just when they were getting ready to leave spring training, the baseball season came to a halt.



“Right now we’re just staying put, nobody has a definitive answer on when the season will start,” said Crim.



The guys traveled back to the south to be with family while they wait to see what’s next. They’re thousands of miles from their teammates and coaches, but the Rangers are making sure they’re still taken care of in these difficult times.



“We’re in contact with our strength coach, athletic trainer, nutritionist and our coaching staff three times a week. Each person from each department will call me to check in on me,” said Crim.



“They ask us if we have places to work out, because most guys can’t workout because their gyms are closed. So they call us to check in,” said Thompson.



Crim and Thompson have been able to still get in regular workouts during this unexpected downtime. And Tuesday’s news that minor league players will be paid a reported $400 a week through May 31st was an unexpected bonus. Now all this Mobile duo can do is prepare and wait.



“I can’t do anything about it, my job is to stay healthy and strong so I’m ready when they bring us back,” said Thompson.