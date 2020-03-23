Local martial arts studio teaching life lessons through online classes

“Right now, we decided we needed to give back to the community and give back to our students so we decided to go virtual,” said Tracy McCranie.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “These are trying times for all of us and we want to do what we can to help everybody,” Bill McCranie.



Martial arts studios and gyms all over the country are usually full of students and high energy, however that isn’t the case right now with the Coronavirus.



Thanks to technology though, places like McCranie ATA Martial Arts are still able to teach their students and provide a sense of normalcy in these uncertain times.



“Right now, we decided we needed to give back to the community and give back to our students so we decided to go virtual,” said Tracy McCranie.



“I believe if you’re a teacher you have to adapt to your students,” said Dustin McCranie. “They’re on a TV now instead of on the mat. Instead of being here in their uniform they’ve got their bow staff with them at home but their sweet tea is in the other hand chilling.”



As we all adjust to a new normal, exercise can help ease stress and also teach life lessons.



“That’s what Taekwondo is all about, so many people think it’s all about punching and kicking and violence. It’s not, Taekwondo is about a means to an end,” said Bill McCranie.



“When they can’t break their board for the first time, that’s their perseverance,” said Dustin McCranie. “Now, our perseverance is to push through this tough time. They’re scared a little bit, they’re stuck at home and they can’t hang out with their friends as much as they’d like to. We have to teach that perseverance and that never give up attitude, and together we’ll get through this.”