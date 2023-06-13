MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Plans for the reopening of Linksman Golf Course in Mobile are moving forward after the Mobile County Commission voted Monday to accept a $6.8 million bid for infrastructure and facility work at the golf course.

WKRG’s Sky 5 Drone captured images of the abandoned course that have been closed since 2006. Work to renovate the nearly 100-acre course is expected to start next month. Plans also include the construction of a new driving range, as well as, tennis and pickleball courts.

WKRG Sports Director Simone Eli was on site Tuesday and spoke with County Commissioner Randall Dueitt, who introduced the project.

“It’s something I’ve been working on since I initially walked into office,” Dueitt told WKRG. “When I got elected, like the day I got sworn in, I started working on this project.”

Eli also spoke with Shane Allen, who has been a big part of the golf community in Mobile for more than two decades. He remembers the Linksman Golf Course for what is once was.

“It’s a golf course I played when it was originally open and Mobile needs another golf course,” said Allen. Allen will serve as the head pro at the new course and has been a big part of the renovation plans.

“The commissioner wants this golf course to be something Mobile can be proud of, and that’s what we’re going to be pushing to,” said Allen.

14 of 18 holes on the course are on the water and the new proposed designed will be similar to the old Linksman layout. Allen says the front nine is not going to change a “whole lot” with one or two holes that will change par.

“But on the back nine, what you’ll see is where the new waterfront park is going to go in we had to eliminate a hole there,” added Allen. “But it’s going to be rooted much better and it’s going to be a very enjoyable golf course.”

A point of focus for Duiett is to create a place of pride for Mobile’s junior golfers.

“I intend for this to be the home golf course for our high school and middle school kids and Mobile County and the public school and private school,” said Dueitt. “You know, they really do not have a golf course that they call home and I want this to be their facility.”

The plans include a practice facility for young student-athletes.

“There’s going to be an area dedicated on the driving range just for high school kids,” said Allen. “They’ll have their own putting green on chip and green. And so that’s what’s going to be really cool because it’s hard for high school kids to go somewhere and practice and play.”

The Linksman Golf Course is set to reopen in the Fall of 2024.