WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Seniors on the Leroy High School softball team were given a non-traditional graduation Tuesday ahead of their first round game against Spring Garden in the Class 1A state tournament.

The graduation for Leroy High School was held Monday night, but four seniors were not able to make it as they traveled to Choccolocco Park in Oxford.

Lauren Overstreet, Campbell Newell, Abbigail Waddill and Kayley Weaver were in caps and gowns and were given their diplomas in the pitching circle. Leroy’s principal, Craig White, arranged this for the seniors.

The Bears won their first round game over Spring Garden 7-6. They currently lead Waterloo 5-0 in the semifinal round. That game is currently in a weather delay. A win would put Leroy in the state championship series.

