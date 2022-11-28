LEROY, Ala. (WKRG) — Students and faculty at Leroy High School will be able to root for their team in the AHSAA Class 1A State Championship game. Washington County Superintendent Lisa Connell has announced the school will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 1.

The game will be played in Auburn at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The superintendent released the following statement:

First, congratulations on making it to the AHSAA State Championship game in Auburn on Thursday. This is an amazing accomplishment and opportunity. In order for everyone to support the team, school will be dismissed for Leroy on Thursday, December 1, 2022. This will allow students and school employees to travel to Auburn and support the players and coaches without time being a factor. This is a 4-5 hour drive so there would be no way to have an early dismissal and still give fans the amount of time to make a safe trip. Lisa Connell, Washington County Superintendent

Leroy will be playing Pickens County High School at 3 p.m..