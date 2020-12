Perine will miss Sunday's game against New England, as he was placed on the COVID-19/Injured Reserve list.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine has tested positive for COVID-19. The Theodore native had recently returned to the team following a high ankle sprain.

The Jets selected Perine in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Perine, as of now, is the only Jets player to have tested positive for COVID-19 all season.