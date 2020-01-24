Lamical Perine, Jalen Hurts named Senior Bowl practice players of the week

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Senior Bowl practices have come to an end in Mobile.
After three days of on-field work, quarterback Jalen Hurts and former Theodore running back Lamical Perine earned ‘Practice Player of the Week’ honors.
South Team Practice Players of the Week:
QB: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma
RB: La’Mical Perine, Florida
WR: Van Jefferson, Florida
TE: Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt
OL: Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU
DL: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina
LB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, App. State
DB: Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh
ST: Blake Ferguson, LSU
North Team Practice Players of the Week:
QB: Jordan Love, Utah St.
RB: Joshua Kelley, UCLA
WR: K.J. Hill, Ohio St.
TE: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue
OL: Josh Jones, Houston
DL: Davon Hamilton, Ohio State
LB: Francis Bernard, Utah
DB: Jalen Elliott, Notre Dane
ST: Tyler Bass, Georgia State
Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was named the 2020 Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week.