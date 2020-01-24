Lamical Perine, Jalen Hurts named Senior Bowl practice players of the week

Local Sports

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was named the 2020 Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week.

by:

Posted: / Updated:
senior bowl_449485

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Senior Bowl practices have come to an end in Mobile.

After three days of on-field work, quarterback Jalen Hurts and former Theodore running back Lamical Perine earned ‘Practice Player of the Week’ honors.

South Team Practice Players of the Week:

QB: Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma

RB: La’Mical Perine, Florida

WR: Van Jefferson, Florida

TE: Jared Pinkney, Vanderbilt

OL: Lloyd Cushenberry, LSU

DL: Javon Kinlaw, South Carolina

LB: Akeem Davis-Gaither, App. State

DB: Dane Jackson, Pittsburgh

ST: Blake Ferguson, LSU

North Team Practice Players of the Week:

QB: Jordan Love, Utah St.

RB: Joshua Kelley, UCLA

WR: K.J. Hill, Ohio St.

TE: Brycen Hopkins, Purdue

OL: Josh Jones, Houston

DL: Davon Hamilton, Ohio State

LB: Francis Bernard, Utah

DB: Jalen Elliott, Notre Dane

ST: Tyler Bass, Georgia State

Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert was named the 2020 Senior Bowl Practice Player of the Week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories