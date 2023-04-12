MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The rosters for the 27th annual AHSAA North-South All-Star Boys’ and Girls’ basketball competition have been released. The rosters are comprised of 2024 rising seniors.

Players from the WKRG coverage area includes Alabama’s Mr. Basketball Labaron Philon of Baker as well as 10 other local stars on both the girls’ and boys’ rosters. Foley’s Emily Flanigan is one of the coaches for the South Girls’ team.

The game will be streamed on the NFHS Network and AHSAA TV Network. An exact date will be provided at a later time. All-Star Week runs from July 17 through July 22.

Full list of local talent on South Girls’ All-Star Roster:

Jazmyn Bigham, Theodore

Jenice Adjessom, Davidson

LaA’Merrica Johnson, Daphne

Ashauntee Hobbs, Foley

Morgan Bennett, Davidson

Full list of local talent on South Boys’ All-Star Roster: