MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Cottage Hill Christian Academy has landed its next head coach. The school announced Carvel Jones will take over the Warriors program after serving as the defensive coordinator for the 2022 season.

This comes two days after Stacy Luker stepped away from the head coaching position following his introduction a month ago.

WKRG’s sports anchor Gerhard Mathangani spoke with Jones Friday afternoon. He provided insight into the transition.

“I’m excited because I know the vision that Cottage Hill is headed for and I see the excitement in the kids eyes when I was named the head coach,” said Jones. “The love I have and the passion I have not only for the game, but the kids.”

Jones is no stranger to the Gulf Coast having graduated from St. Paul’s in 2005 finishing his high school career with 430 tackles and 15 sacks under Coach Eddie Guth. He then went on to play for Troy University as a linebacker. The Trojans won four conference titles in that time.

His father, Anthony, coached high school football in Mobile for 15 years.

Jones described the type of “high intensity” football you’ll see from the Warriors this season.

“We’re going to get after it,” Jones told WKRG. “We’re going to look very disciplined. We’re going to play with high intensity.”

Jones continued, mentioning the “great support system” around Cottage Hill. Friday night’s will also be a family affair for the Jones family.

“All four of my kids go here,” said Jones. “My oldest daughter Kennedy is currently playing softball. I got Callie, Kobe and Champ.”

Jones was sure to shoutout his biggest supporter, his wife.

“There are a lot times in the fall coaches wives are singles mothers,” said Jones. “She holds the fort down.”

Cottage Hill finished 5-5 last season in Class 3A, Region 1. The Warriors’ region is made up of Excel, Thomasville, W.S. Neal, Mobile Christian, Hillcrest-Evergreen, Flomaton and Monroe County.