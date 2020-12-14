Kane Wommack excited for return to Mobile, ready to lead the Jaguars

“Takeaways, talent and effort will be the hallmarks of our program,” said Wommack.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – South Alabama named Indiana defensive coordinator Kane Wommack their third football coach in program history over the weekend.

Wommack was previously the defensive coordinator under Joey Jones in 2016 and 2017. During his introductory press conference on Monday, it was easy to see how much the Jaguar program meant to him and his family.

“There was a time when we went out on the intramural fields near the practice facility, and we were playing football with the boys. I knew that’s where Hancock Whitney Stadium was going to be, and for a brief moment in the open field I closed my eyes and dreamed about what this place was going to be and what it could become,” said Wommack.

Two items on Wommack’s to-do list will be reenergizing the fanbase and improving South Alabama’s recruiting.

“Come hell or high water we’re going to pack Hancock Whitney Stadium so our fans can witness our best moments,” said Wommack.

The Jaguars are getting ready for Wednesday’s early signing day and, according to 24/7 Sports, they have the 8th ranked 2021 recruiting class in the Sun Belt. Only Georgia State and ULM rank below South Alabama.

Wommack acknowledged Monday this is something that needs to change.

“We have to have recruiters with great understanding of our regional footprint. It’s critical we find those people,” said Wommack.

Wommack on Monday sounded similar Richie Riley’s introductory press conference a few years ago when Riley was named head coach of the men’s basketball team. They both share a vision for creating a successful athletic culture at South Alabama.

“We’re going to serve our city, university and athletic programs. We’re going to show up for our other athletic programs and we’re going to let those other programs know they’re important to us,” said Wommack.

Wommack said Monday he hasn’t formally hired a defensive or offensive coordinator yet.

We’ll have coverage of South Alabama’s early signing day on Wednesday.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS