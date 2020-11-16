Jousting returns to the Gulf Coast at the Jubilee Renaissance Faire

"To watch it live, is ultimately the most amazing experience you can imagine," said Adams.

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – “There is no sport, man vs. man, that equals the same amount of force of impact that these riders will experience this weekend,” said Shane Adams with the Jubilee Renaissance Faire.

The Knights of Valor are bringing full-contact jousting to the Gulf Coast at this weekend’s Jubilee Renaissance Faire.

The two-day event will bring jousting and medieval fun to fans here in Lower Alabama November 21st and 22nd.

