Jimmy Green Junior Tour wraps up successful summer season

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “The numbers speak for themselves, when you average 82 kids ages 8-18, that’s a big number for a local tour. We added two events this summer because of the demand,” said Jay Stubbs with the Jimmy Green Tour.

COVID-19 brought the sports world to a grinding halt this spring. While most professional leagues shutdown and summer youth tournaments were rescheduled, golf saw a resurgence in popularity.

“If anything I think it brought more golfers out. Other sports like travel baseball and basketball were postponed or cancelled. Kids that would normally be going to basketball camps or playing travel baseball in those earlier months, they came out here and started playing golf,” said Stubbs.

In this time of social distancing, golf became the perfect sport for kids to try. Golf has been trying to tap into a younger fanbase for some time, and this summer it may have done just that.

“All the parents have been appreciative that we kept golf going. I follow other youth tours and we wanted to make sure we all had good COVID-19 safety procedures. Parents were happy to get their kids out of the house and off the XBox and PlayStation with a golf club in their hand,” said Stubbs.

Tuesday was the tour championship held at Azalea City Golf Course. While the summer Jimmy Green season may be winding down, there are still plenty of junior golf tournaments left on the calendar this year.

“The Reese’s Senior Bowl Winter Classic will be December 29th and 30th. That will be a junior golf scoreboard ranked event, which is big for the kids in their varsity year so they can get their scores posted so everyone can see how they’re doing,” said Stubbs.