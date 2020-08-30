Jets rookie RB Perine injures ankle in stadium practice

Coach Adam Gase said the fourth-round draft pick would have an MRI later in the day to evaluate the nature and severity.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) – New York Jets rookie running back La’Mical Perine injured his left ankle during the team’s practice at MetLife Stadium and his status was uncertain. Coach Adam Gase said the fourth-round draft pick would have an MRI later in the day to evaluate the nature and severity. Perine took a screen pass from Mike White and gained a few yards before going down awkwardly on the tackle.

New York’s acquisition of running back Kalen Ballage from Miami on Thursday also fell through after he failed his physical. Ballage reverted back to the Dolphins’ roster and voided the trade.

