Javon Kinlaw’s journey to the Senior Bowl

Kinlaw’s journey to the Senior Bowl has given him a new perspective on what it would mean to make it to the NFL. ﻿

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “Growing up in Washington D.C. we were pretty much homeless. We lived in basements, we went without electricity and water and things like that,” said defensive lineman Javon Kinlaw. “We’d light the stove with a little match, get a tall pot to boil the water, mix it with some cold water. We’d take that upstairs to take a shower like that.”



“But at a young age we thought that was normal, that’s how we were living.”



Kinlaw has already overcome a lot in his life. After playing at Jones County Junior College, Kinlaw went on to become a star at South Carolina.



Each step of the way his past fueled him.



“It just made me play with an aggression, a different kind of aggression, when people do you wrong your whole life football became an outlet for that. It’s worked in my favor honestly,” said Kinlaw.



Kinlaw’s journey to the Senior Bowl has given him a new perspective on what it would mean to make it to the NFL.



“That’s all I really think about is giving back to those in need, maybe starting charities and food drives,” said Kinlaw. “I know what it feels like on Christmas when you don’t get toys. I know what that feels like, one Christmas I got some socks and that was it, I just want to give to those that don’t have much.”

Kinlaw’s performance in Mobile has garnered comparisions to the likes of Aaron Donald.

“I think I can be better honestly,” said Kinlaw. “That’s just the expectation I have and how high I am on myself.”

