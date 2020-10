The Jaguars finished with 39 total team points, with all scoring runners finishing in the top 11 in the 8K course.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – On Saturday, South Alabama won the 2020 Men’s Cross Country Championship.

The Jaguars finished with 39 total team points, with all scoring runners finishing in the top 11 in the 8K course. South Alabama’s Collin Yego was named First-Team All Sun Belt.

Warno Potgieter, Thomas Sand and Onesmus Kemboi were named Second-Team All Sun Belt.

Appalachian State finished second and Arkansas State finished third.