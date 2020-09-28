Jackson State ready for PrimeTime, Robert Brazile supports coaching hire

"All I could tell him was he has my support and the support of my family and everybody that's put on a Jackson State football jersey."

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Last week, Jackson State announced Deion Sanders as their new football coach.

Following the news, we sat down with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Jackson State legend Robert Brazile to get his take on the move.

“I got a heads up, he (Deion) called me Friday to tell me what was going on,” said Brazile. “All I could tell him was he has my support and the support of my family and everybody that’s put on a Jackson State football jersey.”

Brazile said he hopes Sanders can use his NFL experience to turn Jackson State into a power once again.

“I want him to bring back what was lost at Jackson State, the historical feeling. I love Jackson State. We all love Jackson State,” said Brazile. “He’s going to bring that love back.”

“I predict somewhere in the near future, there will be a sellout crowd at our games.”

