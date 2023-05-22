FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley City Council and Baldwin County Board of Education announced an agreement Monday that will pay for improvements on practice fields at Foley High School in exchange for recreation teams to be allowed to use the fields.

The city will pay roughly $450,000 for lights and bleachers improvements and recreation teams will be able to use the fields for the next 20 years, according to a release.

“It’s lighting for one of the two practice fields that they have over there,” David Thompson, Foley executive director of leisure services said. “The other one is already lit and then it’s four additional bleachers. That will give us use for those fields with the Foley Youth Football Program that’s currently practicing outside in our baseball field as well as potentially a flag football program in the future for us.”

Mayor Ralph Hellmich says city and school system officials have been working on the agreement for a while.

“We wanted to make sure it was spelled out correctly and we were both happy with that,” Hellmich said. “We wanted to make sure that we were able to use the field the way that we feel comfortable doing.”

Hellmich said this agreement is a win-win because the city does not need to build new fields and the school gets improvements as well.

“The neat thing about this is now we don’t have to deal with that,” Hellmich said. “By partnering with them, it helps them. It helps us.”

The field at the high school track and school athletic practice field to the southwest are included in the agreement.