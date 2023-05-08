MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The University of Mobile Rams baseball team won the program’s first-ever Southern States Athletic Conference tournament championship over the weekend, but the milestones did not stop there.

Head Coach Jon Seymour picked up his 100th career win. In four seasons, Seymour is 100-56.

The Rams (35-13) beat rival William Carey 22-10 in the championship game Sunday night. The Crusaders (44-9) won the 2023 SSAC regular season and are the reigning 2022 SSAC tournament champions.

The Rams totaled 17 hits and 12 walks. The 32 total runs scored between the Rams and Crusaders are the most in SSAC Championship game history.

“Just a complete and total team effort throughout this entire tournament,” Jon Seymour said following the program’s first SSAC title. “The guys constantly battled through adversity every single day and were just phenomenal all week.”

With the victory, the Rams earned an automatic bid to the NAIA Baseball Tournament for the first time since 2018. The opening round is set to begin May 15 at 10 different host locations across the country.

The Rams will learn their location and opponent during Thursday’s selection show at 4 p.m. CT.