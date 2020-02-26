Williamson boys advance to 4a state final

Class 4A Boys’ Semifinals Williamson 55, Brooks 52
(AHSAA/WKRG) — Williamson High School junior guard JaAllen Gray sank two free throws with 33 seconds remaining Tuesday night in the Lions’ AHSAA State Basketball Championships Class 4A semifinals to clinch a 55-52 win over Brooks. The victory sends Coach Shumbe Hunter’s Lions to the Class 4A state championship game Friday at 5:45 p.m. to face defending state champion Talladega. Williamson will be striving to win its second AHSAA state boys’ title. Earlier Tuesday, the T.R. Miller Tigers advanced to the 3A Girls title game with a 50-44 victory of Lauderdale County. Tigers will play for the 3A Girls Title Friday at 12:30 p.m. against Pisgah.
