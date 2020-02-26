Williamson boys advance to 4a state final

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- The field is set for 98th AHSAA State Basketball Championships at the BJCC, Legacy Arena in Birmingham next week.

4 Boys teams and 3 Girls teams have advanced to the State Semi-finals. Boys teams advancing, 7A Fairhope, 6A B.C. Rain, 5A Leflore, 4A Williamson. Girls team advancing, 7A McGill-Toolen, 3A T.R. Miller, 1A St. Luke's.