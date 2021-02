The left hander hit 98 MPH, with most of his fastballs clocked in the mid-90's.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – UMS-Wright pitcher Maddux Bruns was dominant Saturday in his first outing of 2021.

Bruns threw four innings Saturday afternoon, striking out 11 and walking one. The left hander also hit 98 MPH, with most of his fastballs clocked in the mid-90’s. Bruns is considered one of the top high school pitchers in the country, and is projected to be a top pick in July’s MLB Draft.

Faith Academy beat UMS 2-1 Saturday.