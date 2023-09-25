MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright athlete Joe Lott took to social media Monday evening to announce his commitment to Troy. The Bulldogs senior is the the 10th commit for the Trojans’ 2024 class.

“After a great talk with coach Jon Sumrall and the rest of the Troy staff, I am excited to announce that I am committed to continue playing football at Troy University,” Lott said in a post on Twitter.

Lott, a three sport athlete at UMS, has been a staple in all three phases for the Bulldogs program. His primary role has been at safety and on special teams, but this season, he’s also played quarterback for the Bulldogs.

“He’s our guy,” UMS-Wright head coach Terry Curtis told WKRG Monday. “He’s been playing a new position at quarterback for us and is doing a good job. He is a playmaker.”

Lott has accounted for more than 530 offensive yards and four touchdowns this season. He’s returned four punts for 103 yards.

“He will probably be a defensive back in college,” Curtis said. “He has a ton of upside, great speed, and his best days are ahead of him.”

Lott has recorded 163 tackles and six interceptions in his career as a Bulldog.

UMS-Wright is on a bye week. The Bulldogs return to play Friday, Oct. 6, against Elberta.