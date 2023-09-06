MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — UMS-Wright golfer Frances Brown announced her commitment to Auburn University on Tuesday night.

The two-time defending state 7A state champion announced her commitment via an Instagram post.

“I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to play golf at Auburn University!” the post reads. “I would like to thank my coaches, family, and friends for supporting me, I couldn’t be more thankful! Thank you to Coach Luellen and Coach Kim for believing in me and giving me this awesome opportunity! WDE”

The Bulldogs junior is looking for her third state title this year. In last year’s 7A state tournament, Brown shot a 6-under 66 on the first day of competition at Robert Trent Jones Grand National Golf Course in Opelika.

“I just want to reach my fullest potential, be the best I can be,” Brown told WKRG in a feature story last spring. “I know there is always someone out there working harder than me, so I try to push myself.”

On top of dominating on the course, she also makes her presence known in the classroom with a 4.5 GPA, and she scored a 30 on the ACT.