UMS-Wright, Fairhope and Vigor among local teams ranked in ASWA preseason poll

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High school football season is set to kick off in just a few weeks in Alabama.
August 21st will mark the first, full Friday slate of games. To get ready for the season, the Alabama Sports Writers Association recently released their preseason rankings.
Here’s how our local teams stack up:
7A
6th – Fairhope
9th – Theodore
Others receiving votes – Daphne
6A
4th – Blount
5th – McGill-Toolen
9th – Spanish Fort
Others receiving votes – Saraland
5A
3rd – St. Paul’s
5th – UMS – Wright
8th – Faith Academy
4A
3rd – Vigor
Others receiving votes – Williamson, Mobile Christian
3A
10th – Flomaton