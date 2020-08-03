UMS-Wright, Fairhope and Vigor among local teams ranked in ASWA preseason poll

August 21st will mark the first, full Friday slate of games in Alabama.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – High school football season is set to kick off in just a few weeks in Alabama.

August 21st will mark the first, full Friday slate of games. To get ready for the season, the Alabama Sports Writers Association recently released their preseason rankings.

Here’s how our local teams stack up:

7A

6th – Fairhope

9th – Theodore

Others receiving votes – Daphne

6A

4th – Blount

5th – McGill-Toolen

9th – Spanish Fort

Others receiving votes – Saraland

5A

3rd – St. Paul’s

5th – UMS – Wright

8th – Faith Academy

4A

3rd – Vigor

Others receiving votes – Williamson, Mobile Christian

3A

10th – Flomaton