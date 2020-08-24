Toros, Saints to play on main ESPN network

Chris Cotter and Cole Cubelic are set to call the ESPN broadcast. St. Paul's beat McAdory, while Spanish Fort lost to Fairhope to start the 2020 season.

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort and St. Paul’s are set to play on ESPN this Friday night as part of the network’s GEICO ESPN High School Football Kickoff.

The game will air on the main ESPN channel, with kick off scheduled for 6:00 PM local time.

Chris Cotter and Cole Cubelic are set to call the ESPN broadcast. St. Paul’s beat McAdory, while Spanish Fort lost to Fairhope to start the 2020 season.

MORE LOCAL SPORTS