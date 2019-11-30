Super 7’s Preview: Mobile Christian vs. Piedmont

Kick-off between the Leopards and Bulldogs is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Christian Leopards will face the Piedmont Bulldogs in the 3A State Championship Game.

Kick-off between the Leopards and Bulldogs is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

HISTORY

Piedmont and Mobile Christian have only played one other time, with the Bulldogs beating the Leopards 22-12 in the state championship game in 2016.

MOBILE CHRISTIAN

Record: 9-4

Six-game winning streak entering championship game

Beat T.R. Miller 41-12 in semi-finals

PIEDMONT

Record: 13-1

Five-game winning streak entering championship game

Beat Walter Wellborn 41-7 in semi-finals

