Super 7’s Preview: Mobile Christian vs. Piedmont

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Christian Leopards will face the Piedmont Bulldogs in the 3A State Championship Game.
Kick-off between the Leopards and Bulldogs is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
HISTORY
Piedmont and Mobile Christian have only played one other time, with the Bulldogs beating the Leopards 22-12 in the state championship game in 2016.
MOBILE CHRISTIAN
Record: 9-4
Six-game winning streak entering championship game
Beat T.R. Miller 41-12 in semi-finals
PIEDMONT
Record: 13-1
Five-game winning streak entering championship game
Beat Walter Wellborn 41-7 in semi-finals
