Super 7’s Preview: Mobile Christian vs. Piedmont

Kick-off between the Leopards and Bulldogs is set for 11 a.m. Thursday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Mobile Christian Leopards will face the Piedmont Bulldogs in the 3A State Championship Game.

HISTORY

Piedmont and Mobile Christian have only played one other time, with the Bulldogs beating the Leopards 22-12 in the state championship game in 2016.

MOBILE CHRISTIAN

Record: 9-4

Six-game winning streak entering championship game

Beat T.R. Miller 41-12 in semi-finals

PIEDMONT

Record: 13-1

Five-game winning streak entering championship game

Beat Walter Wellborn 41-7 in semi-finals

Follow Robby Baker on Facebook and Twitter for live reports and updates from the Super 7’s.

