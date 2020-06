Ty was a member of the 2019 State Championship team and was named the team's 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Ty Turner played soccer at Bayside Academy.

Ty was a member of the 2019 State Championship team and was named the team’s 2019 Defensive Player of the Year.

He was named All-Area in 2019 and 2020 and had five clean sheets in his shortened senior season.

Ty plans to attend the University of Mobile this fall.