MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Macy Mathers played three years of varsity soccer at McGill-Toolen.

Macy recovered from surgery last year and came back to help lead the Yellow Jackets to the state final.

She was a two-time state runner up and will continue her education at Belhaven University in the fall.