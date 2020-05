She was a picked as a team captain in 2020 and was picked to represent Foley High School on the All-Star South team in July 2019.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Jordana Stugart was a four year starter for the Foley girls soccer team.

She was a picked as a team captain in 2020 and was picked to represent Foley High School on the All-Star South team in July 2019.

Jordana was also an honorable mention for the 7A all-state team.