He was named team captain for the 2020 season and was described as a leader on and off the field.

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Blaine Kenny played four years of varsity soccer at St. Michael.

Blaine scored 14 goals and had 27 assists in his St. Michael career. He plans to attend Coastal Alabama Community College in the fall.