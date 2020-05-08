Spring Sport Shout Out: Xavier Purifoy

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Xavier Purifoy played one year of varsity baseball at Vigor High School.
Xavier hit .333, drove in one RBI and scored two runs. He also stole two bases.
As a pitcher, Xavier struck out eight batters.
