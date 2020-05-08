Spring Sport Shout Out: Will Edmiston

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Will Edmiston scored nine goals as a varsity soccer player at St. Michael.
He was an honorable mention for the all-state soccer team and received academic honors and awards.
Will plans to attend Samford in the fall.
