On the soccer field, Rikira was averaging 20.3 saves per game as the wolves' goalkeeper when the season was cut short.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Rikira Ruffin was a two-sport star at Vigor High School, playing basketball and soccer.

She also received Player of the Week honors from her team for her play this season.